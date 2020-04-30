Love Sensual

Things to do, Festivals Hotel Valamar Diamant , Porec Thursday April 30 2020 - Sunday May 3 2020

Four-day festival of dance workshops

A four-day festival celebrating dance with over 70 different workshops occurring over 30 hours. DJs and dance instructors will lead you through the workshops and there will be plenty of off time too, in which you can stock back up on energy with the event's food and drinks. Party cruises aboard a boat are also part of the event.

Event website: https://love-sensual.hr
Venue name: Hotel Valamar Diamant
Address: Brulo bb
Poreč
52440

Dates And Times