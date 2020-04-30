Love Sensual
Time Out says
Four-day festival of dance workshops
A four-day festival celebrating dance with over 70 different workshops occurring over 30 hours. DJs and dance instructors will lead you through the workshops and there will be plenty of off time too, in which you can stock back up on energy with the event's food and drinks. Party cruises aboard a boat are also part of the event.
Details
|Event website:
|https://love-sensual.hr
|Venue name:
|Hotel Valamar Diamant
|Address:
|
Brulo bb
Poreč
52440
Dates And Times
-
- Hotel Valamar Diamant 560 kuna Party Pass ticket; 820 kuna Full Pass ticket; 1270 kuna Couple Pass ticket
-
- Hotel Valamar Diamant 560 kuna Party Pass ticket; 820 kuna Full Pass ticket; 1270 kuna Couple Pass ticket