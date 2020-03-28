Maksimirski Minus Zwei Cener

Springtime run round Zagreb's Maximir park on World Health Day

There are clear markers in the Croatian capital for the start of the spring season, not least the city's Festival of Lights. This run around Maximir park is another, taking place this year for the sixth time. 2020 also sees the run occurr on World Health Day, so it's the perfect time to shake off the winter dust and feel envigorated in the bright sunshine. You'll be able to see the flowers and trees of the city's largest park coming back to life as you tackle the untaxing 8 kilometre course. There's a two kilometre route for the kids too so the whole family can take part.