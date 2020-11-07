Malinska Trail

The beautiful Kvarner island of Krk is host for this trail race event with both Dubašnica 14-kilometre and Malinska 24-kilometre options. Taking you through narrow routes close to the sea, small coves and hidden beaches, gravel paths and ancient roads, lush and wild island vegetation and with a temperature backdrop that's comfortably still warm, but not too hot for exertion. It's a great way to get healthy and experience this island, with the routes being of an easily manageable gradient.



