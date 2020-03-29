Međimurje Trail
Picturesque scenery of Međimurje, with its beautiful nature and mountainous air, is good for your health, both mental and physical on its own. Still, an opportunity to run through a mountain trail to work upon your condition, wouldn't go amiss. With both trails of this race starting from Čakovec Culture Centre and going through the mountains, the shorter, 10 kilometers trail takes you the village of Sv. Juraj na Bregu, while longer, 27 km race has a finish line in a village of Štrigovi. A fully charged phone, first aid kit, a whistle, and a contestant number are mandatory gear for this event.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2543518355971052
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Čakovec
|Address:
|
Čakovec
40000
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Čakovec 100 kuna admission fee (until February 29): 120 kuna admission fee (until March 20)