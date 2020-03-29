Međimurje Trail

Picturesque scenery of Međimurje, with its beautiful nature and mountainous air, is good for your health, both mental and physical on its own. Still, an opportunity to run through a mountain trail to work upon your condition, wouldn't go amiss. With both trails of this race starting from Čakovec Culture Centre and going through the mountains, the shorter, 10 kilometers trail takes you the village of Sv. Juraj na Bregu, while longer, 27 km race has a finish line in a village of Štrigovi. A fully charged phone, first aid kit, a whistle, and a contestant number are mandatory gear for this event.