Miss Adventure Festival

Social and networking event for independent-minded and entrepreneurial women

Miss Adventure is any woman who is adventurous, takes risks and creates a life she loves - say the organisers of this festival. The event gathers free-spirited women to work together, network, connect and learn from each other. In search of most beautiful spots for such gatherings, this year they meet in Zagreb, in La Grma Boutique.

 

