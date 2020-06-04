Miss Adventure Festival
Time Out says
Social and networking event for independent-minded and entrepreneurial women
Miss Adventure is any woman who is adventurous, takes risks and creates a life she loves - say the organisers of this festival. The event gathers free-spirited women to work together, network, connect and learn from each other. In search of most beautiful spots for such gatherings, this year they meet in Zagreb, in La Grma Boutique.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1334797030008787
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Zagreb
|Address:
|
Zagreb
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Zagreb 1683 kuna daily ticket; 3380 kuna two-day ticket; 6362 VIP ticket
-
- Various venues in Zagreb 1683 kuna daily ticket; 3380 kuna two-day ticket; 6362 VIP ticket
-
- Various venues in Zagreb 1683 kuna daily ticket; 3380 kuna two-day ticket; 6362 VIP ticket