Molo Longo trk/ Molo Longo Run
Molo Longo pier, built in 1888, expanded during the 20th century and exclusively reserved for custom workers and port personnel only until it was open for public in 2009. Such decision was spot on as it evolve into a beloved city's promenade whose 1707 meters length also serves as a location for various entertaining and recreational events. The Molo Longo Run is clearly one such event. Two laps, 6 kilometres in total offers a great chance for a bit of a workout during your 2020 cultural uprising.

