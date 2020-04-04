Moslavina Trail

The Greenery of Moslavina hill is absolutely astonishing and inviting to all that wish to explore it, so this race is quite the same. For the youngest, it offers several trails, with the top one (for 14-year-olds) being up to 1 kilometer in length. Eight kilometers Canincross race welcomes you and your four-legged best friend, and you can also sign up for the light (8 km), Active (16 km) and challenge (28 km) trail.