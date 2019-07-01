Mystic Mountain Festival

Things to do, Festivals Camp Velebit , Senj Monday July 1 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Intimate back-to-nature festival

Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursions

Venue name: Camp Velebit
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 95 905 5501
Address: Baške Oštarije 5A
Baške Oštarije
53206
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1905858349511059
Static map showing venue location
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
    • Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna