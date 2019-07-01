Mystic Mountain Festival
Intimate back-to-nature festival
Intimate back-to-nature festival with psychedelic music, campfires, hand-held drums, a hippy vibe and the wonderful outdoors. The festival programme consists of music, workshops and performances, hiking tours and excursions
|Venue name:
|Camp Velebit
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Baške Oštarije 5A
Baške Oštarije
53206
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1905858349511059
-
- Camp Velebit 660 - 900 kuna
