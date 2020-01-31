© Night of the Museums

The doors of museums and galleries of the city are thrown open free of charge for one night only

The doors of Zagreb’s museums and galleries are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. This will be the event’s 15th annual occurrence and its success in Zagreb has prompted cities across Croatia to join in, meaning that these days over 200 museums, galleries and other cultural institutions in 100 Croatian cities and towns now take part. Here in Zagreb, shuttle buses run between the main locations. Attracting big crowds who create a vibrant atmosphere, it can be a hugely enjoyable evening and for many, a highlight of the year.