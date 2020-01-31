Night of the Museums in Karlovac

A thrilling evening at Croatia's only freshwater aquarium and more

The doors of Karlovac's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. At this special anniversary edition, you can wander around the huge exhibition tanks of Aquatika, looking at Croatia's only freshwater fish museum collection. It's a truly wonderful venue and on this evening it will open a visiting exhibition from the famous Krapina Neanderthal Museum entitled 'Krapina Prehuman' in the main exhibition space. At 8pm there's a presentation of the Barac Caves Project: Speleon, the underground heritage centre in Speleoteka and at 10pm they have a concert by rock band Altmark.

At the Franciscan Museum Karlovac they're paying attention to church bells and clocks, offering the rare opportunity to visit the church attic, offering a children's programme and guided tours through their permanent exhibition. At the Gymnasium Karlovac, there's an exhibition on the History of Karlovac cinemas, taking in old photographs of the Edison cinema in its prime. There are film projections and a quiz too. You can also find events at KUD Stative (Područna škola u Donjim Stativama), Karlovac Firefighters Museum, a wedding-themed exhibit at KUD 'Sveta Ana – Vucjak, National Shrine of St. Joseph, Karlovac City Museum, Gallery Vjekoslav Karas and, just above the city, at Stari Grad Dubovac.



