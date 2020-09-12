Ogulin Trail
Time Out says
Trail races through the countryside in south-west Karlovac County
Trail races through the countryside in south-west Karlovac County. You can choose from one of two races; Kosjenka is 13.5 km long, with a gradient of 600m, which runs over the Stošac, or a more challenging race across the Klek named Regoč, which is 33 km long and has a gradient of 1600m. There's a 1.5 km Tintilinić race to welcome the youngest participants too.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1490052181143169
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Ogulin
|Address:
|
Ogulin
47300
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Ogulin Price ticket TBA