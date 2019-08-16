[PHOTO GALLERY] The best alleyways in Croatia
Take your place in a story thousands of years old by visiting these unmissable alleys
|
Advertising
Croatia's streets are overflowing with ancient stories, atmosphere and intrigue. Narrow, winding walkways, aged both by years and footfall that number in their many thousand. Hidden courtyards add to the mystery while wooden tables hosting relaxed diners and drinkers bring the story up to date. Here are some of the most memorable alleys you can encounter in Croatia.
Advertising