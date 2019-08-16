[PHOTO GALLERY] The best street art in Zagreb
Zagreb's ultra-modern street art acts as a sharp contrast to the city's grand and historic architecture
|
Advertising
The Croatian capital is not short of street artists to have made names for themselves internationally and each have left their mark on the city where they live. But, over recent years, projects like Around by Okolo and Art Park have invited world-famous artists to Zagreb, where they, in turn, have also added to the vibrant, contemporary vista of the city. These are some of the best bits from both camps which you can still see.
Advertising