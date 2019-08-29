Pictures: Zagreb transformed by street art project 'Okalo'
Murals, outdoor art and quirky sculptures dazzle the capital this month thanks to the 'Okalo' (Around) project
Things are starting to look a bit different in Zagreb. From bright murals to mesmerisingly strange sculptures, the capital is brimming with art this month thanks to Okalo (Around) and its crew of domestic and international artists who are transforming the city streets. Check out this gallery to see the best.
