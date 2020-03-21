Pink Day
Annual celebration of rosé and sparkling wine
The 8th occurrence of this annual celebration of rosé and sparkling wine and champagne brings together local and international producers and enthusiasts. As part of the Green in Pink Festival, producers of extra virgin olive oil from Croatia and abroad will also be exhibiting their products and you'll be able to meet the makers of both.
|Mimara Museum
Rooseveltov trg 5
Zagreb
10000
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17