Plac-Mljac: Summer at Trešnjevka Market

Things to do, Markets and fairs Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Monday July 1 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019 Free
Plac-Mljac: Summer at Trešnjevka Market
© Plac Mljac - Ljeto na Trešnjevačkom placu

Right opposite the Trešnjevka tram stop is one of Zagreb’s biggest neighbourhood markets, and one of the most rewarding if you’re looking for local deli, fruit and vegetable produce. It’s also a daily place to prowl and socialize for locals, something given full expression in this festival of food, music and kids’ entertainment. Check the website for daily news of what’s on.

Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

Event website: http://placmljac.com
Static map showing venue location
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
    • Various venues in Zagreb free of charge