Plac-Mljac: Summer at Trešnjevka Market
Right opposite the Trešnjevka tram stop is one of Zagreb’s biggest neighbourhood markets, and one of the most rewarding if you’re looking for local deli, fruit and vegetable produce. It’s also a daily place to prowl and socialize for locals, something given full expression in this festival of food, music and kids’ entertainment. Check the website for daily news of what’s on.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Zagreb
|Address:
|
Zagreb
|Event website:
|http://placmljac.com
-
- Various venues in Zagreb free of charge
