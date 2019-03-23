Famous and fun half marathon, 10k run, family and kids run taking place over two days in Poreč

The famous Plava Laguna Half Marathon is the main event at this fun weekend which offers running opportunities for families, kids and those of any age and ability. The half marathon itself takes place Sunday, beginning at 10am in front of the Hotel Parentium before it runs through the beautiful Plava Resort, all the way to the centre of historic Poreč and then back towards Funtana and the Hotel Parentium with the 10k run taking place at the same time, from the same starting point and using much of the same route. The 3.5 kilometre family run takes place one day earlier, on Saturday. Beginning at 11am in front of Zelena Laguna Campsite, it runs through the Bijela Uvala campsite. Children younger than 8 must run with their parents and all proceeds from this race's fees will be doubled by Plava Laguna and donated to the Poreč Centre for Inclusion. The kids run also takes place on the Saturday and features four races of various length, from 400m to 1800m, available to kids from aged 4 to aged 16. These races will start between 3pm and 4.30pm, depending on the age group. Every registered runner will receive a t-shirt, a finisher medal, a start number, insurance on the course and refreshments. Extra prizes are awarded for the first 3 places in the men's and women's categories of the Plava Laguna Half-Marathon. 1st place prize is 300 Euros and two nights stay at Plava Laguna for two, 2nd place prize is 200 Euros and 3rd place prize is 100 Euros.