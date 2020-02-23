Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Pula)

Pula stage of this running event

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.