The main diving club in Primošten, Pongo, caters to all ages and levels of experience. The 50 dive sites in the immediate vicinity vary from a shallow plunge around caves and cliffs to admire barracudas, lobsters, amberjacks and coral, to a surprising number of near intact wrecks from World War II. The most impressive require a special permit, but experienced divers can then take a good look at a German Stuka plane and the Francesca di Rimini, an Italian cargo ship whose heavy load of grenades is still visible. Tuition is also given for confined exercises and those in open waters.