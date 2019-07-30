The largest, longest and oldest fair in northern Croatia

A fair of traditional arts and crafts has been happening in Čakovec for some 55 years and this annual summer highlight has grown immensely to become one of the region's key festivities. The whole town becomes involved in the manifestation, the streets brightly decorated and visitors joining locals in the parks and other venues for activities and performances. There are theatre plays, workshops, discussion and lots of activities for children. Traditional goods and crafts, the essential remnants of the original celebration, still play a major role and some of their production is demonstrated, with goods also available to buy. There is a large gastronomic element to the festival, with street food available to buy, much of it coming from the traditional menu of the Međimurje region. The event occurs at the same time as the religious celebration of Our Lady of the Angels. On that specific day, Friday 2 August, it is possible to get absolution of all sins when attending Franciscan churches. At Porcijunkulovo, this occasion is marked by a public mass in the Franciscan church of St. Nicholas the Bishop which is presented in the three languages used in the region, Croatian, Slovenian and Hungarian. The festival's music programme has grown enormously over the years and now includes appearances from many top entertainers from the world of Croatian rock and pop. This year, the line-up includes Jelena Rozga, Maja Šuput, Hari Mata Hari, Tomislav Bralić with Klapa Intrade, Plavi Orkestar and Las Vegas Show, who perform free outdoor concerts in the evenings.