Pula Marathon

Races for every ability around the Roman-era gems of this historic city

With a full-length marathon (starting at 5pm), but also a half marathon and a relay race (both starting at 6pm), plus a five-kilometre race (8pm start) and a 10-kilometre (8:30 pm start), this event aims to appeal to runners of every demographic, ability and ambition. You can all join in. With a starting point in front of Pula amphitheatre, the route takes you all around historic Pula and its Roman remnants, leaving you at the finish line of the Arena entrance. There's no better way to combine sightseeing of the ancient Roman city with healthy recreation.