Pula Marathon
Time Out says
Races for every ability around the Roman-era gems of this historic city
With a full-length marathon (starting at 5pm), but also a half marathon and a relay race (both starting at 6pm), plus a five-kilometre race (8pm start) and a 10-kilometre (8:30 pm start), this event aims to appeal to runners of every demographic, ability and ambition. You can all join in. With a starting point in front of Pula amphitheatre, the route takes you all around historic Pula and its Roman remnants, leaving you at the finish line of the Arena entrance. There's no better way to combine sightseeing of the ancient Roman city with healthy recreation.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/877370112719644
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Pula
|Address:
|
Pula
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Pula 80 kuna 5 kilometres admission fee; 80 kuna 10 kilometres admission fee; 100 kuna half marathon admission fee; 150 kuna marathon admission fee; 200 kuna relay race (from March 15 until April 30). 100 kuna 5 kilometres admission fee; 100 kuna 10 kilometres admission fee; 150 kuna half marathon admission fee; 200 kuna marathon admission fee; 300 kuna relay race (from May 5 until July 15). 120 kuna 5 kilometres admission fee; 120 kuna 10 kilometres admission fee; 200 kuna half marathon admission fee; 250 kuna marathon admission fee; 400 kuna relay race (from July 16 until August 8).