Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Rabac , Rabac Saturday September 26 2020 - Sunday September 27 2020
Rabac Regatta
© Jedriličarski Klub Kvarner

A beautiful sailing event for participants and spectators alike

When this regatta started in 1973, it was one of the most popular of its kind for the Optimist class of boats on the Adriatic. Organised by the local sailing club Kvarner Rabac, boat classes Optimist, Laser 4.7 and Radial are catered for. Participation in this regatta counts for the Istrian county championship.

 

https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20599
