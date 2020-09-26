Rabac Regatta
Time Out says
A beautiful sailing event for participants and spectators alike
When this regatta started in 1973, it was one of the most popular of its kind for the Optimist class of boats on the Adriatic. Organised by the local sailing club Kvarner Rabac, boat classes Optimist, Laser 4.7 and Radial are catered for. Participation in this regatta counts for the Istrian county championship.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20599
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Rabac
|Address:
|
Rabac
52221