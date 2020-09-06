Rastoke Trail

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Rastoke , Karlovac Sunday September 6 2020
Rastoke trail
© Rastoke TRAIL

Trail race through the surroundings of perhaps Croatia's prettiest village

Rastoke is perhaps Croatia's prettiest village, sat atop rivers and streams which gush down mild rapids and with every property still of a traditional nature. The wild surroundings of the village are just as pretty. There are a 32 km long trail, an intermediate at 15 km and the recreational trail at 7 km, welcoming trekkers of varying ability and ambition. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2840254382663860
Venue name: Various venues in Rastoke
Address:
Rastoke
47240

    • Various venues in Rastoke 100 kuna admission (until March 30); 130 kuna admission (until June 30); 150 kuna admission (until August 31)