© Rastoke TRAIL

Trail race through the surroundings of perhaps Croatia's prettiest village

Rastoke is perhaps Croatia's prettiest village, sat atop rivers and streams which gush down mild rapids and with every property still of a traditional nature. The wild surroundings of the village are just as pretty. There are a 32 km long trail, an intermediate at 15 km and the recreational trail at 7 km, welcoming trekkers of varying ability and ambition.