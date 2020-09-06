Rastoke Trail
Trail race through the surroundings of perhaps Croatia's prettiest village
Rastoke is perhaps Croatia's prettiest village, sat atop rivers and streams which gush down mild rapids and with every property still of a traditional nature. The wild surroundings of the village are just as pretty. There are a 32 km long trail, an intermediate at 15 km and the recreational trail at 7 km, welcoming trekkers of varying ability and ambition.

|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2840254382663860
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Rastoke
Rastoke
47240
|
Rastoke
47240
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Rastoke 100 kuna admission (until March 30); 130 kuna admission (until June 30); 150 kuna admission (until August 31)