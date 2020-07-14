Rovinj Art & More
Time Out says
A multi-discipline arts festival
A series of events of various art disciplines occupying pretty Rovinj, from theatre to music and more. Of most interset to international visitors will be Marijan Đuzel performing Beethoven and Chopin (Adris Hall, 8 pm, July 14) and the performance of Sandra Belić on cello (at 9pm in the Franciscan monastery on July 29).
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/Rovinj-Art-More-466398223936040
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Rovinj
|Address:
|
Rovinj