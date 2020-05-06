run777.run Marathon 4 of 7

The fourth of these seven international marathons takes place on the beautiful island of Krk in Croatia's Kvarner region. The starting location is Jezevac Beach Bar at 7.30am with the average race time approaching five hours with an elevation gain of 685 metres. Running along the epic coastal scenery of one of Croatia’s northernmost islands, you'll see beautiful beaches, serene trails and a wealth of diverse natural and cultural beauty. Finish off the marathon with a cool dip in the Adriatic ocean and some fresh seafood.



