Karlovac's oldest event, a feast of music, fun and fireworks by the river

Karlovac's oldest event, Saint John's Eve begins at sunset and is an evening celebration prior to the following day's Feast Day of Saint John the Baptist. The event here can be traced back at least 240 years and coincides with the traditional pagan celebration of the summer solstice. It is held on both banks of the River Kupa where food, drinks and activities will take place. A fireworks display is one of the best-loved parts of the evening and this year musical entertainment on the night is provided by top Croatian rock band Zabranjeno Pušenje. The event is also the official opening of the Karlovac Summer Stage.