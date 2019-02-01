Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb
Held in the Hotel Dubrovnik, close to Ban Jelačić Square, the second Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb brings the best producers of sparkling wines from across Croatia and Slovenia right to the centre of the city. The focus is on educating visitors about these fine wines, which are so often either ignored or underappreciated, and so there will be plenty of talks and tastings.
|Venue name:
|Hotel Dubrovnik
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Gajeva 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|All trams to main square