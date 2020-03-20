Salute to Spring

13th edition of this night hike to Skitača

Skitači Mountaineering Club from Labin organizes this night hiking to Skitača, a village in the southernmost part of the Labin peninsula with one of the highest peaks in Labin area. On the trail, which runs through Gondolići on the Labin Hiking Trail to the 531 metre top of Oštri, participants will be guided by very experienced local hikers. From Oštri, the path descends next to St. Matthew’s chapel towards Skitača, where it is expected hikers will complete the course at around midnight. The route is technically undemanding and of medium difficulty. All participants are asked to bring a headlamp and standard mountaineering equipment.