Secondhand Vinyl and Comics Fair

Fair of used vinyl records and comics, with posters, CDs, DVDs and videos too

Are you missing that one LP to complete your Iron Maiden, NWOBHM, Kraftwerk or Bijelo Dugme collection? Are you hankering after elusive originals of Yugoslav-era comic books or movie posters by the likes of Andrija Maurović? Then this is the place for you. Inspired by the old secondhand collectors' fairs that used to occur on Cvjetni trg some two decades ago, this indoor daytime event in one of Zagreb's best nightclubs will offer one of the largest collections of secondhand vinyl and comic books in the city. Also on sale will be movie posters perfect for the walls of your bedroom, DVDs and videos for movie buffs and other curiosities. A wonderful place to browse on a Sunday afternoon, drinks are available to help you enjoy your stay, entry is completely free and anyone can apply to take their collections to sell.