Secrets of Grič
This cabaret-style tour storms through the city's streets, reenacting grizzly scenes from Croatian history that visitors can get involved with. This interactive, theatrical tour is based on Zagreb's historical past with plenty of mysteries and urban legends lurking around the corner.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Zagreb
|Address:
|
Zagreb
|Event website:
|http://www.tajnegrica.hr/index.php?lang=en
- Various venues in Zagreb 150 kunas adults; 100 kunas children up to age of 12
