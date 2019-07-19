Shpeena Dox
For three evenings in July, at a focal point in Labin Old Town known as Špina (hence ‘Shpeena Dox’), a series of documentaries are screened in alfresco surroundings. Curated by a small team of Croatian professionals in the field, works of varying lengths focus on modern-day problems and situations, captured and presented by young filmmakers. Some of the films will be in English or subtitled.
|Various venues in Labin
Labin
52220
|http://shpeenadox.com/index_eng.html