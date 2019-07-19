Shpeena Dox

Things to do, Film events Various venues in Labin , Istria Friday July 19 2019 - Sunday July 21 2019
For three evenings in July, at a focal point in Labin Old Town known as Špina (hence ‘Shpeena Dox’), a series of documentaries are screened in alfresco surroundings. Curated by a small team of Croatian professionals in the field, works of varying lengths focus on modern-day problems and situations, captured and presented by young filmmakers. Some of the films will be in English or subtitled.

Venue name: Various venues in Labin
Labin
52220
Event website: http://shpeenadox.com/index_eng.html
