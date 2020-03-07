Skraping Pašman
The start of the skraping season in Croatia
Annual skraping event marking the start of the season for this activity in Croatia. Taking place between Ždrelac in the north of the island and finishing in Tkon, the beautiful coastline in springtime forms and incredible backdrop to the event. Škraping (or skraping in English) is a multi-discipline sport that involves climbing, jumping, running, walking and hiking. Competitors undertake the sport on the rocky slopes, paths and cliffs which are located next to the sea, making Croatia, and in particular island Pašman, an ideal location for the sport. A competition has occurred on island Pašman every year since 2006 and now welcomes international competitors.
