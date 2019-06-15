Spectacvla Antiqva
This extravaganza which celebrates ancient Rome takes over the Pula Arena once a week (usually Saturday evening if other events allow), except during the Pula Film Festival when it takes a mid-season break. There is a parade of Roman fashions and hairstyles with explanatory narration, and gladiator fights featuring “real weapons” and lots of theatrical gore.
|Pula Amphitheatre
Flavijevska street
Pula
52100
|http://www.spectaculaantiqua.com
- Pula Amphitheatre free of charge for children under the age of three; 40 kunas for children from three years to 18; 80 kunas for adults
