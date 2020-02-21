© Split Marathon

Experience 'The prettiest city in the world' from the speed of your running pace.

This marathon starts and ends on Split's riva, the focal point of socialising in the city, and takes you on a tour through the most beautiful sites of this Mediterranian diamond. Right from the heart of Split, towards the exit to the city, the northern coast, around Vranjić, through the military port Lora and to Poljud Stadium, finally circling around the astonishing Diocletian's Palace. Apart from the marathon, you can also participate in a relay race, half marathon and a 5K race.