Sport Fest

Things to do, Sport events Sports hall Žatika , Porec Friday October 16 2020 - Sunday October 18 2020
Sport Fest Poreč
© Sport Fest Poreč

A national-level sports congress

This event aims to combine the passion for sports with a healthy lifestyle, connecting professional athletes, clubs, associations and federations with amateur enthusiasts and local and national institutions. Sportsmen also and also connected industries, such as equipment and food manufacturers, plus sports-related service providers all attend.

Details
Event website: https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20544
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sports hall Žatika
Address: Poreč
Poreč
52440

Dates And Times