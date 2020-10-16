Sport Fest
A national-level sports congress
This event aims to combine the passion for sports with a healthy lifestyle, connecting professional athletes, clubs, associations and federations with amateur enthusiasts and local and national institutions. Sportsmen also and also connected industries, such as equipment and food manufacturers, plus sports-related service providers all attend.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.istra.hr/en/events/20544
|Venue name:
|Sports hall Žatika
|Address:
|
Poreč
52440