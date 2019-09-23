Street fashion: sunny autumn days in Zagreb

Time Out's photographer zooms in on the most interesting people in Zagreb

Fashionable Zagreb
1/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
2/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
3/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
4/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
5/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
6/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
7/34
© Mirna Pibernik
Fashionable Zagreb
8/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
9/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
10/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
11/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
12/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
13/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
14/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
15/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
16/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
17/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
18/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
19/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
20/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
21/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
22/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
23/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
24/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
25/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
26/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
27/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
28/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
29/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
30/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
31/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
32/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
33/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
34/34
© Mirna Pibernik /Time Out Croatia
By Time Out contributors |
Advertising

The Croatian capital is full of individual characters and there's lots of inspiration to be found on the city streets. Time Out's photographer has snapped some of the most distinctively dressed people in the city this week - get some inspiration (or spot yourself) in this photo gallery.

Advertising