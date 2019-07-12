Summer with Matoš

Things to do, Food and drink events Strossmayerovo šetalište , Upper Town Friday July 12 2019 - Sunday August 25 2019 Free
Summer with Matoš
© Caffe de Matoš

One of the most popular sights on Zagreb’s Upper-Town promenade is the silvery metal statue of poet, journalist and travel writer Antun Gustav Matoš (1873-1914), whose seated effigy has played a co-starring role in any number of selfies. In summer the statue serves as centerpiece for this cluster of open air bars with retro furnishings, retro music, and a fantastic panorama of the Lower Town.

Venue name: Strossmayerovo šetalište
Address: Strossmayerovo Šetalište
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/ljetokodmatosa
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište free of charge
