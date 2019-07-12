Summer with Matoš
One of the most popular sights on Zagreb’s Upper-Town promenade is the silvery metal statue of poet, journalist and travel writer Antun Gustav Matoš (1873-1914), whose seated effigy has played a co-starring role in any number of selfies. In summer the statue serves as centerpiece for this cluster of open air bars with retro furnishings, retro music, and a fantastic panorama of the Lower Town.
|Venue name:
|Strossmayerovo šetalište
|Address:
|
Strossmayerovo Šetalište
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/ljetokodmatosa
-
- Strossmayerovo šetalište free of charge
