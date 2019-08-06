Ten amazing things you can only do in Lošinj

Boutique Hotel Alhambra is often claimed by many of its past guests to be the best hotel on the Adriatic and it’s certainly one of the most romantic. And the service is second to none. The building itself has been around since the times that the island was under the jurisdiction of the Austro-Hungarian empire and so well stocked in exclusive and elusive rarities is the hotel’s wine cellar that you could easily think it is a remnant from the times European royalty would have drank here. The finest international wines and the very finest vintages thereof are available and the on-site sommelier will offer an honest and informed guide to make your special meal a truly unforgettable experience. The hotel also offers special wine-orientated masterclasses run by prestigious wineries.