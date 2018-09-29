Great things to do in Zagreb in September
There's a real range of things to do in Zagreb in September. While summer festivities linger on, the Croatian capital starts to turn autumnal with a line-up of indoor cultural events. Lovers of illustration will not want to miss the 36 Mountains Festival and Croatian language-speaking film buffs should definitely check out highlights from this year's Motovun Film Festival which are being presented in the city during the first part of the month. Some great bands play in Zagreb this month, including American Noise rockers A Place To Bury Strangers and provocative croatian band Let 3. There are also a wealth of distinct, food related events. If you're visiting Zagreb in September, here are twenty great things to do.
Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidianitems like her gleaming gold cutlery set.
Exhibition: Pictures of the Adriatic Coast by photographer Karl Kaser
Between 1897 and 1914, Austrian jurist and famed photographer Karl Kaser visited Croatia's coast, returning many times to take pictures of cities like Opatija, Rijeka, Dubrovnik and Kotor. His considered photographs depict a beautiful bygone era, offering a window into the past and into the lives of those who lived there. This particular exhibition shows just a small part of his 450 photograph legacy.
Lego Exhibition
Get ready to regress. Running for almost two months, Zagreb Fair is to host an extensive exhibition of giant Lego models. There will be 12 themes areas with Superheroes, Star Wars, Fantasy, Fairytales, Sport, Buildings, Culture and the Human Body all represented. There will be a huge indoor expanse used for the exhibition, with average visiting times expected to be two hours, although fans may stay for as long as they like. Here the universes of DC Comics and Marvel will collide for once. DC Comics' coolest character Batman is well represented by appearing in a life-size model. A seven-foot replica of his Batmobile will accompany him, plus models of the fictional city of Gotham which he inhabits. That model alone uses 270 000 bricks. There will also be models of the Batcave and the Wayne Tower skyscraper. Not to be outdone, the Marvel Universe will be represented by Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman and with a model of the famous Helicarrier from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. One of the other areas will be devoted to a completely different movie franchise. The Star Wars section will house models of all your favourite characters and vehicles from the movies. In the Human Body area, young people can learn about anatomy. Iconic buildings shown will include the Taj Mahal and the Sydney Opera House and there will be an 11 metre long model of the Titanic ship. There is an area dedicated to robots and there will be Lego statues of famous icons from history, sports and culture too. The exhibit
Pop Up Summer Garden
Tucked away from the hubbub of the city centre, Pop Up Summer Garden is a fresh retreat from the summer heat, located in the cool, leafy Tuškanac. The faint pitter-patter of disco, techno and house music emanates from the DJ booth, as attendees luxuriate in giant deckchairs, sipping bright cocktails conceived up by Swanky Garden team. The music programme changes daily, check the Facebook page for updates and special events.
Summer Cinema on Gradec
Taking advantage of Zagreb's balmy late summer evenings, a month of outdoor cinema selections is set in the medieval Gradec. The large outdoor area can attract many moviegoers and there's a music programme attached to the film showcases. The series opens with American musical/comedy La La Land (2 Aug), continuing with Liam Neeson in thriller The Commuter (3 Aug), The Death Of Stalin (5 Aug), Woody Allen's The Wonder Wheel (6 Aug), comedy I Feel Pretty (7 Aug) and Amy Winehouse documentary Amy (8 Aug) with the following weeks programme yet to be confirmed. Attendance is free for all. Prior bookings can be made to ensure you take a spot you prefer. You can make a booking by visiting the actual cinema and making a reservation or online by following links on their Facebook page.
The Sixties in Croatia: Myth and Reality
It’s often thought that the cultural and political turbulence of the Sixties was something that happened in London, Paris, Prague or West-Coast USA, leaving other parts of the world to passively watch from the sidelines. What this major exhibition reveals is that countries like Croatia were not on the fringes of a revolution happening somewhere else, they were themselves at the centre of the whirlwind. Then a constituent republic of the communist-ruled Yugoslav federation, Croatia enjoyed an unprecedented economic boom in the 1960s. People had money in their pockets, feeding the kind of consumer industries that employed designers, marketing strategists, advertising executives and stylists – the very people we call “creatives” today. Cracks in communist discipline unleashed increased dissonance in political views and a relaxed attitude to censorship, while relative cultural freedom allowed avant-garde artists to explore any avenues they wanted. Navigating its way through politics, art, pop music and film, the exhibition is a lavish visual treat: examples of magazine layouts, clothing patterns and swanky domestic furniture will provide stacks of inspiration for anyone interested in modern design. Sudden shifts in lifestyles are signalled by exhibits such as the “Fića”, the Yugoslav-made version of the Fiat 600 that brought car ownership to the masses; a pair of Rifle jeans, the most popular purchase for Croatian shoppers popping over the border to Trieste; and arguably the mo
Zagreb Time Machine
From Spring until early Autumn, history consumes Zagreb. Zagreb Time Machine sees the city celebrate its heritage, with droves of enthusiasts donning fancy dress and performing in the street. Walking through the Upper Town, you might encounter Marija Juric Zagorka – the first female journalist in Croatia – or the poet Antun Gustav Matos. A newsboy will update you on local events, while the city guard will oversee your security. In the Zrinjevac park pavilion, in the centre of town, you’ll hear the strains of waltzes and tangos. A brilliantly, quirky way of bringing history to life.
Zlatan Vehabović: Dark White Earth
Banja Luka-born artist Zlatan Vehabović is a highly regarded contemporary painter living in Zagreb who won First Prize for Zagreb Salon 2010 and The International Association of Art Critics (AICA) Award 2010. In 2016 he participated in a one-month sailing expedition along the coast of the Svalbard Islands. One of the world’s northernmost inhabited areas, this Norwegian, polar archipelago is known for its rugged, remote terrain of glaciers and frozen tundra. During Vehabović's five-week stay he explored uninhabited coastal areas and abandoned buildings and settlements. His explorations were documented in photographs, the final 19 of which are presented at ‘Dark White Country’.
World on a Plate Festival
This year, the World on a Plate festival returns with a celebration of food culture from all over. Zagreb's main square is set to host street food vendors and representing different communities – expect Thai, Japanese, Turkish, Russian and German street-food as the focus of the event. But, drawing the crowds and making this such a memorable experience is the accompanying cultural programme. This includes various styles of international music, with some singers and musicians in traditional folk costumes. Dancers taking part in the programme can be dressed quite spectacularly. There are educational talks and workshops too throughout the lively 11-day duration.
Motovun in Zagreb
International film festival Motovun hold their season finale in Zagreb, showing a spotlight on a crop of new films from all over the world. On Thursday August 30 they will show 2017 film Matar a Jesús (Killing Jesus), a drama centred around a family's search for truth and justice after its patriarch is murdered. On Friday August 31 the brutal and disturbing Danish gangster movie Holiday is shown. On Saturday September 1, it's Stephen Loveridge's painstaking Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. documentary about his former college mate, Sri Lankan-British rapper known as M.I.A Both were documentary makers when they first met and the film is comprised of years worth of footage filmed by Maya herself. On Sunday September 2 we have Polish director Andrzej Jakimowski's Pewnego razu w listopadzie (Once Upon a Time in November), a drama with socio-political themes which depicts a mother and her adult son evicted from their flat and their struggles to remain safe thereafter.On Thursday September 6 it's the Swedish crime drama Måste Gitt (A Hustler's Diary), the frequently funny film telling the tale of a petty criminal and wannabe actor who drops his diary. On Friday September 7, a film that has been described as a modern Argentinian masterpiece. El Ángel (The Angel) tells the real life story of criminal-turned-murderer Carlitos Robledo Puch, a beautiful 17 year old who in 1980 was famously convicted of a litany of crimes including 11 murders, attempted murder, 17 robberies, rape, attempted rape, sex