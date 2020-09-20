Terry Fox Run

Things to do, Sport events Sunday September 20 2020
Terry Fox Run
© Terry Fox Run Croatia Terry Fox Run

Time Out says

Annual international charity race

Annual charity running race in honour of youngster Terry Fox, who lost his leg to cancer. To raise money for medical treatment, in 1980 he went on a race across Canada, which he called the 'Marathon of Hope'. He ran for 143 days at 42 kilometres a day, but unfortunately, he was unable to finish because the illness returned and took his life at the age of 22. His family decided to continue the tradition and launched a campaign to raise money for cancer, which takes place every year in Canadian cities, organized by Canadian embassies and in 67 countries around the world, including this one in Croatia.

RECOMMENDED: More great sports events in Croatia where you can join in

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/TFRCroatia/?tn-str=k*F
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Lake Jarun
Address: Otok Hrvatske mladeži
Zagreb
10110

Dates And Times