The 2020 Oscar Revue

Every major Oscar-nominated film shown in series

The excitement of the annual Oscars event; discussions over which films should earn the prestigious award is a worldwide priority for screen nerds and Croatia is no exception. The 16th edition of this festival (occurring not just in Zagreb, but in the wider region as well) aims to position itself as the most glamourous cinema event in the city, an enthusiastic and domestic response to the Academy Awards and all their ceremony. The screenings will show a selection of 10 of this year's nominated films which earned most nominations and will be presented by Kaptol Boutique Cinema with the full film star treatment of red carpets, interior decorations and overall elegance to give a true Hollywood flavour. Films included in the programme are: 'The Joker', '1917', 'Once Upon a time... in Hollywood', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Parasite', 'Ford v Ferrari' 'Bombshell' 'Richard Jewell', and 'Knives Out'.