Zagreb's Kaptol Boutique Cinema will this year hold a 2020 Oscar Revue over 10 days. During that time, you'll be able to see 10 of the best films in the running for an Oscar at this year's awards.

Kaptol Boutique Cinema will present the movies with the full film star treatment of red carpets, interior decorations and overall elegance which will give a true flavour of Hollywood.

The 2020 Oscar Revue can also be seen, without the fanfare, pomp and ceremony, at all participating CineStar theatres. Here are the films you can see between Thursday 30 January and Sunday 9 February 9 at the 2020 Oscar Revue.





Joker

Joaquin Phoenix gives a career-best performance in this origin story for Batman's greatest nemesis.





1917

Filmed using only two consecutively-running shots. Made by seasoned director Sam Mendes, 1917 is a gritty epic set in the trenches of World War I.





Once Upon a time... in Hollywood

Starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a time... in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino's best film since Inglourious Basterds.





Jojo Rabbit

Jojo is a shy, timid and lonely child, hence his nickname, but he finds belonging in the 1940s within the Hitler Youth movement, accompanied by his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler himself. However, Jojo must confront his new political ideologies when he discovers his mom is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.





Little Women

An all-star cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk and Meryl Streep feature in this telling of the classic American coming-of-age drama set in the mid-1800s.





Parasite

In this dark comedy from South Korea, the down-on-their-luck Kim family experience an upturn in their fortunes when each member gains employment with the wealthy Park family. However, they soon learn they are not the only ones living off the Parks.





Ford v Ferrari

So typically brilliant is Christian Bale's performance here that you don't need any interest in cars to watch this film. Based on the true story of Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are employed in the mid-60s by Ford Motors to build a car capable of beating the dominant Ferrari at the 24-hour Le Mans race.





Bombshell

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in this true story of three Fox News employees who set out to expose their vile CEO, Roger Ailes, for being the manipulative and disgustingly misogynistic sexual predator he is.





Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood-directed biographical drama telling the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard and police officer who saved countless lives in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.





Knives Out

An incredible ensemble cast featuring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer star in this contemporary take on the Agatha Christie-esque whodunit format.