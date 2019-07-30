The best beaches in Poreč Discover your perfect Poreč beach with our ultimate guide

Beaches are what Poreč is all about, and is an Istrian top spot for beaches. This is a holiday resort for holidaymakers, so you can rent jet skis, go wakeboarding, take a banana ride or let the kids loose on inflatables.

The main resort is Zelena Laguna south of Poreč, connected by a regular boat service in high season. Here, some ten kilometres of coast are given over to pleasure – here’s where you find the Ski Lift Poreč centre for wakeboarding, all kinds or rides and rentals, courts for beach volleyball and tennis, and plenty of shops and eateries close at hand. The beaches here tend to be man-made of pebbles or concrete.

While busy – ten hotels and campsites are dotted all around – Zelena Laguna is expansive enough so that it’s rarely crowded in one particular spot.

Zelena Laguna beach © Camping Zelena Laguna Poreč

For a beach closer to town, but still with enough amenities to keep you occupied, Brulo sits halfway between Zelena Laguna and the centre of Poreč. Also close to several hotels, it comprises waterfront of pebbles and rocks (wear flip-flops) with plenty of showers and changing stands, pine trees alongside for shade. The kids can bounce about on inflatables or there are ping-pong tables and mini golf. Note also the Diving Center Poreč here, with scuba courses for beginners.

The few bathing areas in town itself attract a number of local regulars, happy to throw their towel down on a stretch of concrete and relax in the sun for a while.

Pical beach next to Pical Sunny Hotel by Valamar © Valamar Riviera d.d.

A 15-minute walk north of town, also linked by a tourist train in summer, Pical is the other major beach in the vicinity, its smooth pebbles and play areas making it child-friendly. Surrounded by beach bars, Pical is also where you find a jet-ski centre with flyboarding, SUP and banana boats.