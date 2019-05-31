The best events in Zagreb this summer
Zagreb's event calendar is burning with hot events this summer
Zagreb is a haven for outdoor events in summer when the city centre and Zrinjevac park bustle with live music, food stalls and festivals of all stripes. Don't miss a thing with our live guide to the hottest happenings in Zagreb this summer.
RECOMMENDED: More brilliant things to do in Zagreb.
The best events in Zagreb this summer
Cest is d’Best
Founded by street musicians who gained notoriety for their performances on Croatian TV, Cest is d’best is a celebration of international street entertainment: the title is a play on words based on the Croatian word for the street: cesta. Expect tons of entertaining sideshows, great music and weird sports competitions, all on open-air stages set up throughout the city centre. The kids’ events in Zrinjevac park are particularly entertaining.
HT awards for Croatian contemporary art
This annual exhibition showcases the best Croatian art of the past year and presents prizes to outstanding practitioners. While there is a section of graphics, sculptures and drawings, most of this year's presented works are installations, photos, videos, multimedia installations and some objects which invite audience interaction. The work of 37 artists has been chosen for the competition from hundreds of submissions. Their work is on display in the exhibition.
Strossmartre: Summer on Stross
This summer-long series of outdoor events offers an outstandingly varied programme of concerts, art-and-craft stalls and downright unusual happenings (the best mongrel dog show, finest wine-and-soda spritzer competition) in the lovely, leafy setting of the Upper Town’s Strossmayer Promenade. There’s usually a local band playing every night, and a couple of al-fresco bars at the scene make this a great place to hang out on balmy evenings.
Slatki Gušti Festival
Zagreb’s patisseries, cake bakeries and pancake houses have gone through something of a boom period in recent years and this outdoor, picnic-in-the-park festival brings the best of them to one place. Stalls sell the best of the city’s sweet-tooth fare; music and entertainment add to the fun.
Baš Naš Gourmet & Music Festival
Elemental, Neno Belan, RnB Confusion, Edo Maajka, ZGroove, Beyonce tribute band and more Speciality, gourmet and street food options aplenty at this festive outdoor event plus a beautiful view of Zagreb from its Upper Town location. A vibrant musical backdrop is provided by some of Croatia's best current live performers, ranging from Bosnian hip hop to contemporary rock and rock n' roll.
We Love Sound Festival
Zagreb's premier one-day outdoor rave this year occurs near Lake Jarun to the west of the city centre. Having previously hosted some of the top flight names in house, tech house and techno, expectations are high for this 2019 event. Thankfully, organisers (who are also the team behind Croatia's highly rated Sonus Festival) have not disappointed, as headlining DJs this year are Ibiza favourite Seth Troxler, Swiss tech house favourite Sonja Moonear and local lad Andrea Ljekaj who has released on Get Physical.
Pop Up Summer Garden
The wooded hillside suburb of Tuškanac, just north of central Zagreb, is perfectly suited to this fresh new take on the idea of the al-fresco summer party. Food and drink stalls are set out on the access path to the Tuškanac open-air cinema, where there is also a summer programme of filmsThe Summer Garden is open every night except Monday from 5pm.
Festival of the European Short Story
A two-centre festival that holds readings, talks, round-table discussions and workshops in both Rijeka and Zagreb, FESS has a reputation for attracting the major global names. It’s certainly one of the most inclusive events of its kind: a large number of the events are held in the English language, and readings are frequently accompanied by English-language translations on a big screen. The main readings are held in venues which have a bar, and there is always a high degree of before, during and after socializing in which writers and public mingle pretty freely. This year’s theme is 'Homo Narrans', exploring all aspects of the human being as an instinctively tale-telling animal. This year’s guests represent a pretty broad spread: Hungarian Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Argentinian Andres Neuman, Palestinian Adania Shibli and Bosnian-American Semezdin Mehmedinović are just some of the names confirmed so far. More will be added to the list, so check the festival website nearer the date.
Animafest Zagreb
When it comes to the world of animated film, Zagreb’s long-running Animafest is very much in the international big league; second only to Annecy in terms of global prestige, and does indeed attract the global cream. This year, Kaptol Boutique Cinema is taking some of the festival's key events.
Zagreb Pride march
The 18th edition of the Zagreb Pride march will see all peoples represented by the rainbow flag colours and their supporters walk through the city centre, marking the end of month-long Pride programme. The march culminates in a city centre park where speeches, picnics and other festivities usually take place.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
The leather-clad San Franciscan outfit amp up the crowd with their mix of darkly whacked-out, fuzzed-up garage rock and porch-strummed dirty Americana blues.
INmusic Festival
The Cure, Foals, Suede, Garbage, LP, The Hives, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Johnny Marr, Thievery Corporation, Frank Turner & Sleeping Souls, Sofi Tukker, Peter Bjorn & John, Skindred, Zeal & Ardor and many more Zagreb’s city festival INmusic offers three days of rock and indie fun next to a man-made lake in the large Jarun park, west of Zagreb's city centre. Croatia's premier international live music event, INmusic has put Zagreb definitively on the music map. Each year organisers coax some of the best modern rock and indie bands, cult heroes and world musicians to the city, along with many international attendees. There’s a great modern campsite open for eight days during the festival. And there are plenty of afterparties and activities happening in and around the city.
Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival
A fascinating, old-and-new selection of sci-fi and fantasy films with a dash of noir and trash. Al-fresco projections take place in Tuškanac Open Air Cinema, in the atmospheric, forest-shrouded Tuškanac bowl.
Zmajevo
This festival offers not only craft beers from Croatian and foreign breweries, but also a tour around the Zmajska brewery. Apart from street food that will go well with your glass of beer, playgroups will be organised to entertain your children if you bring them to the event. The musical programme will be rock and rap based with local acts including Šank and Dregermajster from Zagreb, Osijek's Debeli Precjednik/Fat President and Serbia's Kapljice. Zmajsko pivo is one of the original craft beers of the current movement and this event christens their new brewery in Zagreb.
Crossover Festival
One of the standout musical highlights of last summer, Crossover Festival feels like no other music event held in the city centre. Its location at Ribnjak park, just a few minutes walk from Zagreb's bustling main square, lends Crossover the same vibe as you might find when visiting a festival way out in the countryside, its main stage surrounded by trees which are decorated by lanterns. The audience, a mixture of visitors and locals of all ages, although mainly young, lay on picnic blankets, snacked on street food and took advantage of the great craft beer on offer, while funk, soul, jazz, brass, folk and alternative bands entertained, two per day, over the course of four days. Being a free entry festival, there were no queues to come and go and passers-by were drawn in to mingle with the music lovers, creating a wonderfully welcoming and inclusive event. It's a great place to meet and hang out with locals and friends, away from the intrusive excess of loud music and alcohol that you might find in a busy nightclubZagreb's warm summer nights lend themselves so well to such an event. And, so successful was this pitch-perfect combination of music, setting, atmosphere, food and drink, that the city is perhaps missing a trick in not utilising more this wonderful oasis of green in its heart.This year, Techno Vikings return with their saxophones-and-drums take on 90s rave classics, the angular punk funk of excellent Zagreb trio Sfumato features and the popular Jeboton Ensemble bring
International Folklore Festival
Annual event with a 53-year tradition featuring parades, concerts and dances by local and international folklore societies. Here, costumed dancers and musicians offer you a taste of historic traditions, some of which you simply could not see elsewhere. And it is charming throughout. Festival contributors practice for months on end before their appearances and are bussed to Zagreb from every corner of Croatia (and further still), arriving to showcase the unique aspect on folklore from their particular region. The festival features parades, concerts and dances by dedicated local and international folklore societies and this year’s theme is the old transport route between Zagreb and Rijeka, in honour of the latter’s 2020 European Capital Of Culture status. Costumes and music from regions along the route will be represented. A family-welcoming event that is not easily forgotten, performances take place on Zagreb’s main square and elsewhere around the city.
Little Picnic
Mini food market and deli-snack stalls in a grassy corner of the Upper Town, designed to bring organic shoppers and picnic-munchers together. Great opportunity to take the kids out in the daytime and meet up with friends in the evening.
International Puppet Festival
Founded in 1968, the festival is a celebration of the history of puppetry and its role in Croatian culture. There will be exhibitions and puppet-making workshops as well as performances.