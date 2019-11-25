The best music in Croatia this month
Looking for the best music in Croatia? December is one of the best months for gigs in Croatia
There's arguably not a better time for music in Croatia than December. With Advent celebrations taking place across the whole country, there are many free gigs in Croatia this month. During winter the clubbing scene is also in full swing, so international DJs join world-class opera, classical music and ballet productions, ethno/folk music giants, the best of visiting rock bands plus homegrown heroes of pop and hip hop on this month's recommended list.
The best music in Croatia this month
Madam Butterfly
Giacomo Antonio Domenico Michele Secondo Maria Puccini may only be classed as Italy's number two opera genius (behind Verdi), but he is responsible for writing no less than three of the world's most popular and successful operas. As such, it comes as little surprise to find the composer's best-loved works celebrated and performed in the new season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Inspired by an American play based on a French semi-autobiographical novel, Madam Butterfly is an opera in three parts, telling the tragic tale of a marriage between an Americanserviceman and his young Japanese bride, Madam Butterfly. Departing shortly after the ceremony of what he regards as a marriage of convenience, serviceman Pinkerton is absent at and ignorant of the birth of his child. After an absence of three years, he returns. But, it is not at all the reconvening his innocent and devoted young wife had hoped for. It's all very emotional and, needless to say, ends very badly. Bring tissues.
Acid Arab
Combining techno, electro and acid house basslines with traditional, religious and folk melodies of North African and Middle Eastern inspiration, Acid Arab are a DJ and producer collective who are now stepping out onto the live stage. The group's founding duo, Hervé Caravalho and Guido Minisky, were a hit at last year's world cuisine and world music festival, Porto Etno, in Rijeka, but this will be their debut show in the Croatian capital. To date, they have released the 'Acid Arab Collections' compilation, the 'Djazirat El Maghreb EP' and' the debut artist album 'Musique de France', working with renowned vocalists and musicians such as Kenzi Bourras, Rizan Said, Sofiane Saidi and Rachid Taha. This appearance is in support of their second artist album 'Jdid', which displays a distinct influence of rai music, thanks to the now permanent inclusion of great Algerian keyboardist Kenzi Bourras in the band. The album is released on October 18.
Yammatovo 5: The Pretenders & Heaven 17
The big annual party held by much-loved local radio station Yammat FM, this fifth edition of Yammatovo arguably boasts its best line-up yet. Two legendary British bands will both make their debut in Zagreb on the occasion. Formed in 1978, The Pretenders are a band like The Police, Joy Division and The Cure, who emerged from the punk scene, but became something wholly different and transcended the promise of punk. Lead by enigmatic singer and vocal animal rights campaigner Chrissie Hynde (pictured), the band have overcome tragic loss of personnel and produced hits in every decade since their formation. Their countless successes include 'Brass in Pocket', 'Stop Your Sobbing', 'I Go To Sleep', 'Hymn to Her', '2000 Miles', 'Don't Get Me Wrong', 'My Baby', and 'I'll Stand by You'. Heaven 17 are one of the fundamental bands of the electronic movement from the English city of Sheffield, its most famous contemporary achievement being perhaps Warp Records. Formed by two members of The Human League, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, in collaboration with vocalist Glenn Gregory they produced classic albums of the early '80s UK synthpop movement like 'Penthouse and Pavement', 'The Luxury Gap' and side project 'Music of Quality & Distinction Volume One'.
Repetitor
Though they sing in Serbian, there's no missing the power, groove and emotional impact of Repetitor. Holding a hypnotizing and dangerous energy, their concerts have been enjoyed all across Europe. The music is raw and often aggressive, a back-to-basics rock n roll sound, distorted for the noise rock age. It has so far been heard across four albums. At times comparable to The White Stripes or The Black Keys, Repetitor nevertheless offer something wholly their own, capable of both Zeppelin-esque, monster heavy, blues riffs and mesmerising quiet sections that perhaps reference traditional Balkan musics.
Doris Dragović
Over a career spanning almost four decades, Doris Dragović has become one of Croatia's most famous and best-loved singers. Forever associated with the Dalmatian capital city of Split where she was born, she entered the limelight there in the early '80s as part of the group 'More'. She began her solo career in '86, representing Yugoslavia in the Eurovision Song Contest in the same year with 'Željo moja' (My Desire), which remains one of her most popular songs to this day. Covering material recorded from throughout her career, which has been documented on over 15 albums, this grand arena date in the Croatian capital is set to be the highlight of her annual activities.
Darko Rundek & Ekipa
Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's. His first band, Haustor, were legends of the Yugoslav scene and are credited with recording the first reggae song in Serbo-Croatian. He has played concerts to thousands all around the region in various combos since then, his latest, Ekipa, being an extensive ensemble of largely young, Zagreb-based musicians. They will play not only their latest material, but also hits from throughout Rundek's long career.
Huun-Huur-Tu
In the Communist era, folk music and folk dance in Russia was a state-sponsored cultural endeavour, often involving large touring ensembles. Since its fall, many of these ensembles similarly folded. Sasha Bapa, Sayan Bapa and Kaigal-ool Khovalyg were veterans of one such ensemble and instead of leaving music, like many of their former peers, decided in the early '90's to form their own group. Huun-Huur-Tu come from Tuva, on the border of Mongolia and Russia. The four-piece play traditional folk instruments of the region and employ an other-worldly technique known as throat-singing, in which a drone note and as many as two separate melody notes are produced simultaneously by one human voice. They have collaborated with the likes of Frank Zappa, Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, the Kodo drummers, The Moscow Art Trio, the Kronos Quartet, Trilok Gurtu, Ry Cooder, The Chieftains and Bulgarian women's singing group Angelite and in more recent years have added electronic elements and modern instruments such as electric guitar to their sound.
The Nutcracker
Zagreb audiences first saw the Nutcracker in the early 1920s, and since 1970 it has become a permanent repertoire of the national ballet stage. This version of The Nutcracker will be choreographed and directed by world-renowned ballet artist Vladimir Malakhov, who has already staged the popular Swan Lake with the Croatian National Theatre ballet ensemble. Tchaikovsky’s magical masterpiece may now be more than a century old, but it remains the world's most frequently performed ballet and a firm family favourite at Christmas time.
Porto Morto Yellow Concert
Zagreb art-rock band Porto Morto celebrate the end of a successful 2019 touring season with a special concert with a yellow theme. The 2019 touring schedule was undertaken in support of their second album ‘Portofon’. Released in late March 2019, the album was preceded by the single ‘Kuća’, meaning house or home, their most accessible single to date, which was also accompanied by their best video to date (with views exceeding 36K). Their debut album contained more electronic sounds than their live audiences were perhaps expecting and this second continued the trend. But, there’s still a rock band identifiable underneath the studio experimentation, at times backed by the brass players that form part of their performance. In concert, the electronics are replaced by an extensive line-up who present their take on the songs, not simply airings of the recordings. And you’re likely to see more dancing these days as the band have deliberately tried to move in the direction of making music that they like to hear and enjoy, rather than merely the music they like to make. This special yellow-themed date is held at the much-loved KSET venue where the band launched their first album and ticket numbers are strictly limited.
Fuliranje
Fuliranje, which translates as 'fooling around', encourages passersby to do just that. Leading Zagreb restaurants present their culinary expertise, while local DJ heroes like Brighton, Felver, hrwoE, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu, Pepi Jogarde, Pips, Burek's Mario Pytzek, Goulash Disko's Yves Taquet and Imogen Recordings Ilija Rudman play everything from funk to techno, with the aim of getting you all to drop your Christmas shopping and dance in the street.
All Them Witches
Nashville-based band whose music inhabits the lighter end of the stoner rock genre, but also heavily references psychedelia, the blues and indie rock. They've made five albums since forming in 2012 and this gig will mark their debut in Croatia. Support comes from Koprivnica-based progressive rock trio Acid Hags.
Wiggle
Tech house is now such a vital sound within clubland that you could forgive someone for thinking it was the exclusive soundtrack to be found on modern dancefloors. It dominates the soundtrack of Ibiza's clubs and can be heard at almost every festival held on the Croatian coast. In Zagreb, it is the sound of many an allnighter, with the city's SoundFactory, Masters and other underground spots embracing the genre. Tech house is now so ubiquitous that it's difficult to remember it having a beginning. But it did. And its beginnings came in the mid '90s from the Wiggle resident DJs and founders Terry Francis, Nathan Coles and Eddie Richards. Frequent visitors to Zagreb over recent years, these originators of tech-house have nurtured a loyal following in the city.
Dubrovnik Winter Festival
With its international airport less affected by seasonality than others, the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik is still connected with direct flights to Frankfurt, London, Istanbul, Warsaw, Rome, Barcelona, Athens and Zagreb throughout the winter. And it's a good time to visit if you're looking for a romantic Christmastime break or a city weekend getaway. Following its successful Summer Festival, this Yuletide companion continues Dubrovnik's excellent reputation for music events. Its official opening sees popular female pop group The Frajle perform in front of the Church of St. Blaise on November 30. Famous Croatian singer Gibonni appears at the same venue on December 14. A Christmas concert will be held at the Hotel Lacroma on December 21 in which The Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Dubrovnik choirs, traditional klapa groups, soloists, soprano Valentina Fijačko and pop singer Vanna will perform traditional Christmas songs and favourites. Traditional Dubrovnik Christmas dance the Kolenda can be seen on December 24 and 31. On the former, it will be accompanied by Christmas carols, the folklore ensemble Linđo, the Libertas choir and Dubrovnik Brass Band in front of the St Blaise church. On the latter, klapa groups, popular singer Mia Dimšić, pop-rock group Parni Valjak and others will join the NYE party taking place across the whole Stradun. On New Year's Day, enjoy oysters, champagne and the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra on Stradun from midday. Outside of the musi
Vintage Industrial Bar Birthday: Sfumato & Haller Meurer
Sfumato are a Zagreb based trio comprising guitarist Matko Bobić, bass player Viktor Slamnig and drummer Ivan Cimi Marinović. Each of them also plays outside of the group and Sfumato exist within the Zagreb-based Jeboton music collective. In comparison to other members of this collective, Sfumato are without doubt the most accessible to anyone who doesn't speak fluent Croatian, because they make instrumental music. Funk is the backbone of their sound, but there's a rock edge to the guitar in particular that prevents it veering off into noodley jazz-funk territory. It's not perhaps complementary to compare them to early Red Hot Chilli Peppers, but it's very easy to do so. The band released their debut album 'Walhali' in 2018 with their second due any moment now. Haller Meurer is a band that plays the kind of electronic dance music that you'd usually hear from DJs, only they do so with the full band set-up of with drum, synthesizers, samplers and guitar.
The Nutcracker
For their six performances in 2019 of seasonal favourite The Nutcracker, the ballet ensemble of the Croatian National Theatre Osijek will reconstruct the version first performed in 1970 by the ballet ensemble of HNK Zagreb. This 1970 version, directed by famous Ukranian choreographer Waczlaw Orlykowski, has inspired many subsequent performances of the classic ballet in Croatia. The magical Christmas story remains one of the world's best-loved ballets and is a cheering favourite for all generations.
Ri Rock Festival
One of the longest running music festivals concerned with the promotion of new bands, Ri Rock Festival is integral to the scene of a city which has produced more groundbreaking new bands than any other city of its size in the region. Many now famous names like Parafi, Termiti, Fit, Denis&Denis, Grč, Laufer, Let 3, Urban etc. launched their career on the Ri Rock stage.
Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori
Set in the gorgeous Habsburg-era old town, Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori is very much a family affair with daily workshops to keep the kids busy and plenty of free concerts in the evenings. A cluster of wooden kiosks serves mulled wine and traditional festive fare, with sweeping views over Zagreb Cathedral and the Upper Town. Highlights from their excellent month-long music programme include RNB Confusion parties on November 28, December 12 and December 26, regional rock favourites Zabranjeno Pušenje on December 6, Split rock rap combo TBF on December 14, great contemporary Croatian rock band Vatra on December 12, the classic rock n' roll-informed sounds of Neno Belan & Fiumens on December 13 and Letu Štuke on December 28.
At The Gates
One of the most significant Swedish death metal bands of the last three decades, At The Gates are credited with establishing a distinct sub-style of the music now attributed to their home city of Gothenburg. Their melodic take on death metal has earned them Swedish Grammy nominations and, despite two periods of extended hiatus, the band continue to tour the world with a line-up still recognisable from that with which they achieved fame in the 1990s. The band are arguably more popular now than ever before and released their fifth studio album 'To Drink from the Night Itself' in 2018.
The Nutcracker
One of the world's most-popular ballets, The Nutcracker has been performed in Croatia more times than any other ballet. The staging in Split this year of the magical Christmas story will be based on the original choreography of Ukrainian director Waczlaw Orlykowski, reinterpreted by choreographer Božica Lisak. HNK Split's entire ballet ensemble takes part in the show and with the delightful addition of child dancers, the total number of performers on stage will reach over 130. This version is almost two hours in duration, although there's a break midway which, along with the pretty costumes, unforgettable music and magic, should help hold the attention of the youngest viewers.
Vintage Industrial Bar Birthday: Six Pack
From a place called Smederevska Palanka in Serbia to the Croatian capital, one of the most influential and loved punk rock bands of the ex-Yu region comes to celebrate Vintage's seventh birthday. With legendary local hits like 'Crveni Makovi' and successful albums such as 'Fabrička Greška', their songs remain some of the most sung among local rebels. Expect all the old hits that put them on the region's punk rock map and more recent songs from their 2011 album 'Epicentar', which was downloaded by more than 50, 000 fans.
Lepa Brena
One of the most popular singers of the former Yugoslavia, Lepa Brena is arguably the originator of the much-loved genre of turbofolk, known locally as cajke. Since the early-'80s she has been combining traditional, region folk styles with contemporary pop and disco to create a music of mass appeal and which sounds like no other pop music in Europe. The genre she helped build is arguably the most popular radio, nightclub and music event soundtrack in the whole region and much of this success must be attributed to Brena and her consistent release of hits. So strongly associated are her songs with the Yugoslavian era that she is not so much a favourite of some who perhaps expect post-independence culture to look and sound wholly new and different, perhaps explaining the rarity of her visits to Croatia. And though she may have been eclipsed in the eyes of a few younger fans by other singers within the cajke genre, such as Ceca, the appeal of this originator and her huge catalogue of hits remains undiminished across a broad age spectrum of fans. She has sold over 40 million albums, the latest being 2018's 'Zar je važno dal se peva ili pjeva', the album's title referencing her well-known stance on matters regarding ethnic differences, issues which some have unfairly used to attack her for over 30 years. Brena visiting Zagreb is such a big deal that a second night was added almost immediately to the original arena date.
Singrlice
Traditional Croatian choral singing from this versatile all-female choir who perform their songs to several different music backdrops including modern, classical and folk. Part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Mia Dimšić
Popular young Croatian singer/songwriter Mia Dimšić has achieved considerable success locally despite being right at the start of her career. She visits as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Future Scope: Matador
Matador aka Gavin Lynch is one of the best live acts on the current electronic dance music circuit. His 90-minute performances have won him several awards and have seen him play to tens of thousands at large scale festivals across the globe. A former chef from Ireland, he now lives in Berlin where he is signed to strong supporter Richie Hawtin's Minus label. The sound of many of his releases are on the house side of things, but he often ramps up the energy, edging in a more techno direction, when performing live. As Matador's set is a live one, not a DJ one, there's plenty of time at this edition of Future Scope for the rest of the evening's DJs. One of Zagreb's best current parties, Future Scope have this time placed local heroes Seraphim Codex and Herya alongside resident Shipe and Matador in the main space, with Mozer and Yesh in the second room.
Opća Opasnost
Popular rock band with almost 30 years of their career already behind them, Opća Opasnost hail from Županja, Slavonia and have supported the likes of Whitesnake, Uriah Heep and Bon Jovi in Croatia. They visit as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
The Nutcracker
This show will see the world-renowned Ukrainian Classical Ballet perform the most popular ballet in the world. A true seasonal favourite, this magical tale is set on Christmas Eve, its wonderfully imaginative story popular with all generations, especially children. The musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is absolutely timeless. The Ukrainian Classical Ballet performed this ballet more than 70 times in 2018 and know it inside out, its choreography undertaken by famous choreographer, ballet master and winner of numerous awards and international recognition, Valery Petrovich Kovtun.
Edo Maajka
Two decades into his career, Edo Maajka stands as one of the most popular rappers in Croatia. He has released several successful albums and courted not a small amount of controversy to date. He appears as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Etnopolis
The Balkan region has arguably the richest and most unique range of folk musics in the whole of Europe; nowhere other than here can you hear styles, scales and rhythms from the near east (and far east) infiltrate into authentic, local European folk music. Therefore, it's no surprise to find that at this first instalment of the ethno music festival, organisers have chosen to champion the sounds of the region, with folk musics of Macedonia, Bosnia and Dalmatia among those celebrated.The emotionally-charged sevdalinka or sevdah is a traditional folk music from Bosnia. At a push, it could be described as the blues or soul music of the Balkans and since emerging with their debut album in 1999, festival guests on the first night, Mostar Sevdah Reunion (pictured) have placed the music on the world stage. They have played at Queen Elizabeth Hall and the Barbican Center in London, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Konzerthaus in Vienna, the Kremlin State Theater in Moscow, the Art Palace in Budapest, the North Sea Jazz Festival, the Nice Jazz Festival, WOMAD Festival and have had several documentaries made about them. The word sevdah comes from the Turkish word sevda which, in turn, derives from the Arabic word sawda, a word often associated with a pining heart or unrequited love. Updating their line-up with fresh talent and new musical possibilities, the band's current lead vocalists are Milutin Sretenović and Antonija Batinić, the former enabling the band to explore a classic cata
TBF
Three-decade old group from Split, TBF aka The Beat Fleet combine hip hop, rock and elements of reggae in their popular, laidback music. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Gospodari Tambura
A mixture of cover versions, traditional songs and original material from this sextet of tambura players who hail from Donji Desinec, Jastrebarsko, Zagreb County. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
WestBam
Taking his name from 'Planet Rock' producer Afrika Bambaataa, Maximilian Lenz aka WestBam began his career as a DJ at around the same time that seminal electro record was released. He has played a mixture of electro, techno and rave sounds ever since and been an integral player in helping to establish Germany as one of the epicentres of electronic music and clubbing. He founded the Low Spirit Recordings in the mid-'80s, one of Germany's first record labels of the electronic dance music era. The label went on to run the famous Mayday party under WestBam's leadership; at the time the rave party debuted in Berlin in 1991, it was the biggest rave ever held in Germany. The party and its leading DJ, WestBam, were the only outfit invited to play at every Love Parade event. WestBam has since constructed music for catwalk shows by some of the world's leading fashion designers, represented his country as the official entertainment at the Olympics and DJ'd across the globe. Support at this seasonal electro-techno party comes from DJ Jock and Pero FullHouse.
Mnogi Drugi
The seven members of popular Zagreb-based alternative rockers Mnogi Drugi appear as headliners on tonight's instalment of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
Formidable! Aznavour - The Story of a Legend
Over the course of his 70-year career, Charles Aznavour wrote more than 800 songs, recorded more than 1,200 in various languages and sold 180 million albums worldwide. He was one of the most beloved French music artists of all time and was frequently referred to as the French Frank Sinatra. Following the huge, worldwide success of the Edith Piaf show 'Piaf!', the same team have put together a show which details the story and songs of Aznavour, using a mixture of acting, singing and projections of pictures and videos which bring his legacy to life. An extensive musical ensemble take part in the production with the lead role taken by Jules Grison (pictured).
Letu Štuke
Sarajevo band who flourished briefly in the late '80s, then reformed in Zagreb 18 years later, becoming a rousing and energetic pop-rock band with a sizeable following throughout ex-YU. They appear as part of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
The Nutcracker
Based on the fantastic fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann and with a timeless score by Tchaikovsky, this is the last of the three great ballets by the famous composer. Internationally-recognised Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia has reinterpreted the classic, his new version holding elegant set and costume designs and a dose of humour. With the assistance of HNK Ivan Zajc Rijeka's ballet ensemble, De Candia creates a new world somewhere between reality and dream, in which the invisible becomes visible and the dream becomes reality.
Tanzen: Patrice Baumel
Club collective Tanzen can usually be found holding great monthly nights at the Aquarius club, on Jarun lake, where they have taken their love of the German house and techno scene to levels of near obsession. In the past 12 months, they've played host to Berlin's Watergate club, leading label Get Physical, the amazing Roman Flügel, the Tiefschwarz duo and pivotal tech-house player Steve Bug and also his label, Poker Flat Recordings. For several years recently, Amsterdam nightclub Trouw was regarded as one of the special places for international visitors to go clubbing. With a brilliant soundsystem, door policy, great guests and a special vibe, it was up there with the likes of Berghain / Panorama bar as places you simply must visit. Key to its success was its core music policy, dictated of course by its resident DJs, the most high profile of which was Patrice Baumel. Since Trouw's closure, unrestricted by his commitments to the club, Baumel has taken his sound across the globe and entertained discerning clubbers in every continent. Tanzen is naturally the best place to showcase his talents at what will be his debut in Zagreb.
Silente
Popular Dubrovnik pop rock band who notably feature violin prominently within their otherwise classic formation of bass, drums, guitars and multiple vocals. They appear as part of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
Nipplepeople
Rock festival attendees in leather jackets, crop-topped students at gay clubs and ravers savouring the end-of-night anthem, tired arms held aloft; across almost all the former Yugoslavia, people are getting down to Nipplepeople. Croatia’s most enigmatic pop personae, Nipplepeople formed as a duo around a decade ago and have released roughly one single every year since. With each release, they’ve built momentum, captured more imaginations, refined their sound, and revealed much about themselves whilst seemingly revealing absolutely nothing. In videos and at concerts and official engagements they always wear masks, their identities hidden as well as other personal details such as the status of their relationship outside music or indeed their sexualities. Is theirs a post-rave soundtrack for the afterparty, a new take on chart-courting synth duos of the 80s or sublime yet quirky pop in classic outsider traditions? Perhaps it’s all three, but with their greatest song ‘Frka’, best video ‘Nikada’ and a string of sold-out shows coming in the last few years, the Zagreb-based Nipplepeople look like the Croatian pop act most likely to transcend the language barrier and bother outside charts. Part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Ogenj
Koprivnica-based ethno-punk band Ogenj proved such a lively hit at this year's Living Room Festival in Karlovac that they've been invited back at the earliest opportunity. This appearance is part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Klapa Cambi
Singing the Dalmatian acapella singing style known as klapa, this group have produced some seven albums since first forming in 1996. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.