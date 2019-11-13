The five best places to experience Advent in Split

Split 3 is one of the city's most iconic neighbourhoods, a thrilling collection of contemporary, concrete architecture that perhaps showcases Split's true contemporary population more than any other. A mixture of high rise housing, student accommodation and local services, the over 15, 000 people who live here make up many of the city's essential workers, young families plus thousands of students who attend any number of the educational institutions located here. It is located just a short bus ride to the east of the centre.



With so many public programmes in Split aimed towards its huge number of visitors, it's great that the city has specifically dedicated a section of this year's Advent to a local neighbourhood and its residents. As such, music and entertainment programmes plus workshops have been constructed with local children and retirees in mind, plus others who may want to enjoy without travelling to the centre. There will be special kids programmes on Saint Nicholas Day, Saint Lucia Day and Christmas Eve, social events like charity decoration-making and with everyone being welcome, it will be a great chance to meet the locals and experience an authentic Croatian Christmas atmosphere.