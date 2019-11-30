Advent in Split

Magical scenes and mild Mediterranean weather in Croatia's second city

Growing year-on-year, Advent celebrations now stretch across Croatia's second city. Split's mild Meditteranean climate, coupled with its status as Croatia's second city, make it the perfect place for a winter break, not least at Advent. Rustic wooden stalls are set up under fairy lights, offering mulled wine, rakija fruit brandy, sausages, seasonal desserts and other goodies, as well as gifts and souvenirs. Next to the Christmas fair, a stage hosts live music acts and DJs every night. Look out for shows by children singing Christmas carols, usually taking place on Saturday evenings. Away from the focal point on the Riva, check out the decorations and street theatre on Marmont Street, then head up to Gaj Bulat Square where you can step back in time thanks to the exhibition of photographer Feđa Klarić (you might be lucky enough to catch members of the HNK Split ensemble performing here too). Behind Diocletian's Palace, in Park Josipa Jurja Strossmayera aka Đardin, you'll find the ice skating rink, 3D characters, more wooden huts and many choral events (Saturdays at 5.45pm and Sundays from 11am are sure-fire times to catch some of the music offered here). Restaurants all over the city are taking part in the programme and have prepared special Dalmatian Christmas menus. Croatia Airlines are offering promotional fares to the city this Christmas and alongside existing discounts offered by Split hotels and the Croatian railway company, Christmas in the city by the sea is viable for everyone.