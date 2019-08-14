The most fairytale-like castles in Croatia

Some of the prettiest castles in Southern Europe can be found in Croatia

Hilleprand von Prandau-Mailáth Castle, Donji Miholjac
Feštetić Castle, Pribislavec
Nova Kraljevica Castle, Kraljevica
Veliki Tabor, Desinić
Stara Sušica Castle, Stara Sušica
Trakošćan Castle, near Krapina
Maruševec Castle, Maruševec
Trsat Castle, Rijeka
Tvrdalj Castle, Hvar
Bosiljevo Castle, Bosiljevo
Bosiljevo Castle, Bosiljevo
Januševec Castle, Prigorje Brdovečko
Lužnica Castle, Lužnica (Zaprešić)
Miljana Castle, near Kumrovec
Arapovo Castle, Orašac
Odescalchi Castle, Ilok
Jesuit Kutjevo Castle, Kutjevo
Eltz Castle, Vukovar
Pejačević Castle, Našice
Martinis Marchi Castle, Šolta
Isabela Castle, Šolta
Lukavec Castle, Turopolje
Erdody Kerestinec Castle, Kerestinec
Throughout its history, Croatia has existed under the influence of many different empires. The Greeks and the Romans once ruled here, the independent state of Venice was once in charge, then the Austro-Hungarian empire. Old family names such as Frankopan, Zrinski and Habsburg have ruled the country's regions or entirety, sometimes from fortifications used to fend off invasions by Bulgaria, Hungary, the Italians and the Ottomans. As a result, Croatia is littered with old city walls, pristinely preserved or ruined castles. Here are some of the best.
 

