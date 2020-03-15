The Trail of Sokol

Trail race in the area of Požega

Organised by Požega Athletic Club, this trail race holds two routes, one at 21 kilometres in length, the other at 14 kilometres. Entry fee is 100 kuna, all competitors must carry a mobile phone and water and the races are open to adults, although persons aged between 16 and 18 years of age may join the races if accompanied by a parent or adult. Start point, finish point and registration for the race are at the Holy Trinity Square in Požega (the parking lot behind the City Administration building)