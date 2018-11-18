Brilliant things to do in Zagreb in November
There are some great happenings to warm you up in Zagreb this month. Zagreb's Film Festival is a world-class event with heaps of indie screenings, Q&A's with actors and directors, as well as short films and workshops to get involved with. Music is similarly high-profile with a crop of indie talent visiting the capital: Mudhoney, Public Service Broadcasting and Johnny Marr top the bill. Advent kicks off at the end of the month, mustering a level of yuletide-mania to rival Prague, Vienna, and Munich. Get your month off to a good start by reading our list of amazing things to do in Zagreb this November.
RECOMMENDED: more great things to do in Zagreb.
Back to the Past: Copper Age in Northern Croatia
This exhibition portrays all aspects of Eneolithic life, including the production of everyday objects, the ways in which they were decorated, settlement organization, dietary habits, religion and exploitation of materials and burial rites, from cultures that inhabited northern Croatia. During the Eneolithic period, northern Croatia was occupied by a series of significant cultural manifestations, and all of them left an extremely rich collection of archaeological finds. The Archaeological Museum in Zagreb has prepared a multitude of events that will take place during the Exhibition, including guided tours led by the exhibition authors, lectures, workshops and three visiting exhibitions that focus on different aspects of the Copper Age. From September 18, visitors will be able to see an exhibition from the Nova Gradiška Municipal Museum that includes the results of excavations conducted at a site of the Baden culture. From October 17, the museum will host an exhibition of Astral Symbolism from the Vučedol Culture Museum. The Beketinci-Bentež, Eneolithic, Early and Late Medieval settlements exhibition, from the Archaeological Museum Osijek, will open on November 7.Creative and artistic workshops for children and youth between the ages of 10 and 15 will be held on October 20 and November 17 at 11 AM. The attendants will learn about the different techniques of decorating pottery and about how metal was first used and processed. Free guided tours by the exhibition authors will t
Nevenka Arbanas Retrospective
Born in 1950 in Batina, near Beli Manastir, eastern Croatia, Nevenka Arbanas is regarded as one of Croatia's best contemporary graphic artists and has, in a career which extends to almost half a century, worked in the disciplines of painting, graphics, sculpture, architecture and various combinations of each. This exhibition will encompass her entire creative output, in each discipline and from every stage of her career. Over 350 works are on display.
13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture
The exhibition for the 13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture presents 130 pieces of work by 107 artists, alongside an independent exhibition of the winner of the Grand Prize of the last Triennial, Neven Bilić. Now thirty six years old, the Triennial of Croatian Sculpture is the country's most prestigious sculpture event and displays contemporary works created since its previous installment.
Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel: A Historic Encounter of Pupil and Teacher
Zagreb's 120 year old Art Pavillion pays tribute to its founder, famed Croatian painter Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel, the important French painter under whom Bukovac studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.The French teacher played an important role in Bukovac’s art education and this is the first ever exhibition in which pupil and teacher has been shown together. Alexandre Cabanel has never previously been exhibited in Croatia or any surrounding countries. The exhibition holds more than 140 paintings, including many of Bukovac’s best known, loaned from galleries and museums throughout Croatia and neighbouring countries, plus from private collections. The works of Alexandre Cabanel will come to the exhibition from five French museums – Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, Musée Inguimbertine, Carpentras, Palais de Compiègne Musée et domaine nationaux, Compiègne and from Musée Fabre, Montpellier, which is the Art Pavilion’s partner for the exhibition. The exhibition features an accompanying program which includes professional lectures, documentaries, concerts and other content, held at the Modern Gallery in Zagreb. Visitors who purchase a ticket for the exhibition at the Art Pavilion will also be able to visit the Modern Gallery to view a monumental painting by Bukovac 'Gundulić Imagining Osman' which cannot leave the Modern Gallery.
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the new Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part, but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
DRAGram: Freakshow Edition
Independent-minded Zagreb drag crew House Of Flamingo bravely promote queer art and culture in an intensionally provocative way, helping to raise the profile of the multi-faceted aspects of LGBTQ society that exists within what is frequently a deeply conservative community. This two day programme of events, taking place within the Halloween period, marks their fifth birthday. On Halloween itself, Wednesday 31 October, they hold an event at DKC Šesnaestic, on the second floor of Ozaljska 16 in Trešnjevka, where there will be activities including tarot card readings, where the crew hope to 'invoke the spirits of Aaliyah and Whitney', followed by a screening of what they promise is the worst gay movie of all time. On Saturday 3 November, you can find them at Club Močvara for their annual Halloween club party, this year titled DRAGram: FreakShow Edition. Alongside performance from the main house will be visiting artist Donna Trump from Manchester. The shows will be followed by a goulish DJ-led disco session and suggested dresscode for the evening is 'inner-monster realness'.
Filmharmonic: three greats Chaplin, Lloyd, Keaton
In this ambitious and much loved annual project presented by Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and Zagreb Film Festival, the orchestra soundtrack cinema works at the city's Kino Europa venue. For this year's edition they do so to short films from the three biggest comic names of the silent era; Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Charlie Chaplin's classic early comedy 'Easy Street' (1917) shows our hero as a tramp who becomes a policeman. Slapstick hilarity ensues. 'One Week' (1920), Buster Keaton's similarly classic solo debut is the tale of two newlyweds who receive a build-it-yourself house as a wedding gift. The movie reaches its climax when, after Keaton is forced to move it, the house becomes perilously stuck on railroad tracks. The Harold Lloyd film, 'Get Out and Get Under,' aka My Beautiful Automobile (1920), shows Lloyd as a man devoted to his car and the love of his life, played by his real life wife Mildred Davis. Sadly for Lloyd, the car does not seem to be as faithful to him as he is to it. There will be six performances of the 74 minute show occurring over three days. Each performance contains the same three films and soundtrack.
Motörqueens
All of your favourite Motörhead songs, from 'We Are The Road Crew' and 'Bomber' to 'Killed By Death' and 'Ace Of Spades', delivered by this hard rocking trio of ladies from Italy.
Fernanda Martins
A evening of techno and hard techno will please energetic dancers who like nothing better than to bounce until breakfast. Headlining DJ is Brazilian Fernanda Martins, who also sometimes go by the alias Dot Chandler. She started Djing in 2005 and has a reasonably pacey and hard style, with elements of melody and acid breaking up the beats driven sounds. Support on the night comes from locals Chris Nait, Teo Harouda and Teychee.
Sevdah in Lisinski
Sevdah music is a traditional form of folk music that comes from Bosnia. It is one of the most emotionally charged and melancholic of all of the musics from the region, comparative to the blues of America and Africa. Whereas visits to Croatia may be left somewhat unimpressed with regional pop and rock music, which is often very familiar-sounding, but unfathomable because of the language barrier, sevdah music is the exact opposite. It sounds simply like nothing else you will have heard and the language barrier is irrelevant, as the emotions of each song are conveyed through impassioned performance. Leading the line up at this year's event will be Nedžad Salković, who is celebrating 60 years of his career in 2018. Also appearing are singers Izeta Milišić, Esad Kovačević, Marija Šestić, Pavao Anić, Elma Hadžić, Ivan Jelić, Azra Husarkić, all of whom will be backed by a 12 member folk orchestra.